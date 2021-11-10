GBP/JPY erases earlier gains, probes multi-week lows under 153.00

- GBP/JPY is probing multi-week lows under 153.00 ahead of UK GDP data out on Thursday.
- If the pair does break to the downside, technicians may target a move towards the 200DMA at 152.00.
It’s been a choppy and ultimately indecisive day for GBP/JPY, with the pair ultimately respecting recent ranges FX markets focussed more on macro themes (such as US inflation) rather than UK/Japan domestic issues. The pair managed to hit its highest level since last Thursday in the 153.70s at the start of the US trading session, but has since reversed these gains to trade ever so slightly in the red on the day back to the south of the 153.00 handle.
Indeed, given that it is back below 153.00, the pair is hovering just above the multi-week lows set at the start of this week at around 152.70. For now, support in the form of the 14 and 28 September highs in the 152.50-80 region is holding up. The preliminary estimate of Q3 UK GDP is released at 0700GMT on Thursday and could provide the momentum to either break below support (in the case of poor GDP numbers) or move back to test weekly highs (in the case of good numbers).
Brexit newsflow is also going to be worth monitoring over the coming days and weeks with the UK on the cusp of escalating tensions with the EU and even putting the post-Brexit trade deal at risk if it opts to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol (which allows either side to unilaterally suspend parts of the agreement if it is causing significant societal damage).
In the case of a downside break, the next key area of support is the 200-day moving average which sits almost band on the 152.00 level. In the case of an upside breakout, the next key area of resistance is the 2 November low at just above 154.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
