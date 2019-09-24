GBP/JPY eases from tops, still well bid just below mid-134.00s

- The UK Supreme Court ruled that Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament.
- The development further raised expectations of a softer Brexit and provided a goodish lift.
The GBP/JPY cross held on to its strong bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit has retreated around 20-25 pips from daily tops.
After the recent pullback from over two-month tops, a combination of supporting factors helped the cross to regain strong positive traction on Tuesday and snap two consecutive days of losing streak. The cross found some initial support from a weaker tone around the safe-haven Japanese Yen, which was weighed down by uncertainty over US-Japan trade deal and dismal manufacturing PMI print.
Brexit optimism boosts British Pound
Meanwhile, the British Pound picked up some extra pace across the board and provided a goodish lift to the cross after the UK Supreme Court ruled unanimously against the government, saying that the UK PM Boris Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended the Parliament just weeks before Brexit and the prolonged prorogation was without reasonable justification.
This was followed by speaker of the lower house - John Bercow’s announcement that he instructed authorities to prepare the resumption of business of the House of Commons and announced that the House will sit on Wednesday at 11:30 AM. This gives the UK lawmakers up to two weeks of extra time on hands to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
However, the fact that there are still big differences between the UK and the EU held investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets. The concerns were further fueled by earlier comments by the EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier, saying that there is no reason to be optimism about a possible solution to the Irish backstop issue.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying interest before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move, possibly back towards reclaiming the key 135.00 psychological mark en-route the recent swing highs resistance near the 135.75 region.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.37
|Today Daily Change
|0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|133.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.15
|Daily SMA50
|131.47
|Daily SMA100
|134.73
|Daily SMA200
|139.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.56
|Previous Daily Low
|133.35
|Previous Weekly High
|135.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.88
|Previous Monthly High
|132.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trying to regain 1.1000
The American dollar is down amid a better market mood, helping EUR/USD to bounce some. The pair struggles to extend gains beyond the critical threshold, remains confined to familiar levels. US Consumer Confidence up next.
GBP/USD nears daily highs on Brexit hopes
News that the UK Supreme Court ruled that Johnson’s Parliament suspension has been unlawful underpin Sterling this Tuesday, as the odds are against a hard-Brexit.
USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism
Amid a fresh risk-on wave triggered by China's new tariff waiver on US' soybean imports, the USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a dip to 107.47 and jumped back to test the daily tops of 107.69. Focus on BOJ Governor Kuroda's speech.
Gold sits near 2-week tops, just above $1520 level
Gold edged higher during the early European session on Tuesday and remained well within the striking distance of over two-week tops set in the previous session.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Sentiment Preview: Facts on the ground
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to slip to 133.5 in September from 135.1 in August. The Present Situation Index was 117.2 in August and 170.9 in July. The Expectations Index was 107.0 in August and 112.4 in July.