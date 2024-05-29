GBP/JPY eases from multi-decade highs near 200.75, but sticking close to high end

- GBP/JPY shifted back after hitting fresh 34-year highs.
- The Guppy is buried deep in bullish territory.
- JPY traders await Friday’s Japanese Tokyo CPI inflation.
GBP/JPY fell back slightly on Wednesday, easing to 200.30 through the day but sticking close to multi-decade highs near 200.75. The pair has drifted into bullish territory as markets shrug off suspected “Yenterventions” from the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which remain as-yet unconfirmed.
Despite potential direct intervention in global FX markets, the Yen continues to sag into the low end. A wide interest rate differential between the Yen and all other major global currencies is keeping JPY flows on the short side, and repeated warnings from BoJ policymakers is having a limited impact on markets that continue to sell the Yen across the board.
Japanese Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation due early Friday will draw attention from Yen traders. The BoJ has held interest rates at critically-low levels for years as the central bank tries to keep inflation from sinking back into stagnation levels, and this week’s Tokyo CPI inflation print will tell if the BoJ’s policies are working. At current cut, Tokyo CPI inflation for the year ended in May last printed at 1.8%. Core Tokyo CPI YoY in May is expected to rebound to 1.9% versus the previous 1.6%.
GBP/JPY technical outlook
GBP/JPY is tentatively down on Wednesday, but still remains buried deep in bull country, having closed in the green for all but four of the last 18 consecutive trading days. The pair is holding near the 200.00 major price handle, and remains up 11.5% in 2024.
The Guppy hit fresh 34-year highs of 200.75 this week, and the pair is trading steeply above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 187.60.
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|200.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|200.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|196.51
|Daily SMA50
|194.04
|Daily SMA100
|191.3
|Daily SMA200
|187.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|200.65
|Previous Daily Low
|200.16
|Previous Weekly High
|200.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|197.39
|Previous Monthly High
|200.59
|Previous Monthly Low
|190
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|200.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|200.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|200.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|199.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|199.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|200.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|200.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|201.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Door open to a test of 0.6600 and below
AUD/USD added to losses recorded in the previous session and traded at shouting distance from the 0.6600 neighbourhood amidst increasing buying pressure surrounding the Greenback.
EUR/USD tumbles back to 1.08 region, investors turn to US GDP and PCE inflation
EUR/USD pulled back sharply on Wednesday, falling back to the 1.0800 handle after broad risk appetite evaporated. The pair is trading firmly into technical resistance as investors gear up for a batch of mid-tier European economic indicators on Thursday, followed by an update to US quarterly GDP growth.
Gold pressures daily lows around $2,340
Gold trades in negative territory near $2,340 after closing the previous three trading days higher. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gains more than 1% on the day above 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Ethereum sideways move persists, analyst says ETH ETF will only see 20% of Bitcoin flows
Ethereum sustained its sideways movement on Wednesday as Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas compared spot ETH ETFs to Silver ETFs, predicting that they will only see 20% of the flows recorded across Bitcoin ETFs.
Dow Jones Industrial Average sheds 400 points on Wednesday as risk aversion weighs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is broadly lower on Wednesday, shedding over 400 points and backsliding below 38,500.00. The major equity index is down nearly nine-tenths of a percent as investor sentiment sours.