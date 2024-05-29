GBP/JPY eases from multi-decade highs near 200.75, but sticking close to high end

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
  • GBP/JPY shifted back after hitting fresh 34-year highs.
  • The Guppy is buried deep in bullish territory.
  • JPY traders await Friday’s Japanese Tokyo CPI inflation.

GBP/JPY fell back slightly on Wednesday, easing to 200.30 through the day but sticking close to multi-decade highs near 200.75. The pair has drifted into bullish territory as markets shrug off suspected “Yenterventions” from the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which remain as-yet unconfirmed.

Despite potential direct intervention in global FX markets, the Yen continues to sag into the low end. A wide interest rate differential between the Yen and all other major global currencies is keeping JPY flows on the short side, and repeated warnings from BoJ policymakers is having a limited impact on markets that continue to sell the Yen across the board.

Japanese Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation due early Friday will draw attention from Yen traders. The BoJ has held interest rates at critically-low levels for years as the central bank tries to keep inflation from sinking back into stagnation levels, and this week’s Tokyo CPI inflation print will tell if the BoJ’s policies are working. At current cut, Tokyo CPI inflation for the year ended in May last printed at 1.8%. Core Tokyo CPI YoY in May is expected to rebound to 1.9% versus the previous 1.6%.

GBP/JPY technical outlook

GBP/JPY is tentatively down on Wednesday, but still remains buried deep in bull country, having closed in the green for all but four of the last 18 consecutive trading days. The pair is holding near the 200.00 major price handle, and remains up 11.5% in 2024.

The Guppy hit fresh 34-year highs of 200.75 this week, and the pair is trading steeply above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 187.60.

GBP/JPY daily chart

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 200.16
Today Daily Change -0.44
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 200.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 196.51
Daily SMA50 194.04
Daily SMA100 191.3
Daily SMA200 187.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 200.65
Previous Daily Low 200.16
Previous Weekly High 200.07
Previous Weekly Low 197.39
Previous Monthly High 200.59
Previous Monthly Low 190
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 200.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 200.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 200.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 199.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 199.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 200.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 200.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 201.28

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Door open to a test of 0.6600 and below

AUD/USD: Door open to a test of 0.6600 and below

AUD/USD added to losses recorded in the previous session and traded at shouting distance from the 0.6600 neighbourhood amidst increasing buying pressure surrounding the Greenback.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD tumbles back to 1.08 region, investors turn to US GDP and PCE inflation

EUR/USD tumbles back to 1.08 region, investors turn to US GDP and PCE inflation

EUR/USD pulled back sharply on Wednesday, falling back to the 1.0800 handle after broad risk appetite evaporated. The pair is trading firmly into technical resistance as investors gear up for a batch of mid-tier European economic indicators on Thursday, followed by an update to US quarterly GDP growth.

EUR/USD News

Gold pressures daily lows around $2,340

Gold pressures daily lows around $2,340

Gold trades in negative territory near $2,340 after closing the previous three trading days higher. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gains more than 1% on the day above 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.

Gold News

Ethereum sideways move persists, analyst says ETH ETF will only see 20% of Bitcoin flows

Ethereum sideways move persists, analyst says ETH ETF will only see 20% of Bitcoin flows

Ethereum sustained its sideways movement on Wednesday as Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas compared spot ETH ETFs to Silver ETFs, predicting that they will only see 20% of the flows recorded across Bitcoin ETFs.

Read more

Dow Jones Industrial Average sheds 400 points on Wednesday as risk aversion weighs

Dow Jones Industrial Average sheds 400 points on Wednesday as risk aversion weighs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is broadly lower on Wednesday, shedding over 400 points and backsliding below 38,500.00. The major equity index is down nearly nine-tenths of a percent as investor sentiment sours.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures