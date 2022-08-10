- Japanese yen soars across the board after economic data.
- July US CPI rises below expectations triggering a rally in Treasuries.
- GBP/JPY trims losses after falling to as low as 161.67, the lowest since August 5.
The GBP/JPY cross lost almost 200 pips following the release of US inflation data that triggered a rally of the Japanese yen across the board. It bottomed at 161.67 and then rebounded back above 162.00.
US CPI ends a quiet period
The annual US CPI rate dropped from 9.1% to 8.5% in July, against the market consensus of 8.7%. The numbers triggered a rally in US stocks and bonds. Expectations still point to more tightening from the Federal Reserve but the doors are open to less aggressive action. Still, market participants see a rate hike of at least 50 basis points at the next meeting.
The improvement in risk appetite failed to boost GBP/JPY that pulled back amid lower yields and despite the rally of GBP/USD above 1.2200.
The GBP/JPY cross was testing the key resistance around 163.60 before the report. In the move lower, it broke 162.80 which is now the immediate resistance.
Technical indicators favor the downside in the short term. A recovery above 162.80 would put the pound back on its way for another test of 163.80. While under 162.80, the crucial area on the downside is 162.00; a break lower would expose the next support zone at 161.10.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|162.34
|Today Daily Change
|-0.80
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|163.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.71
|Daily SMA50
|164.29
|Daily SMA100
|163.01
|Daily SMA200
|158.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.68
|Previous Daily Low
|162.63
|Previous Weekly High
|163.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|159.45
|Previous Monthly High
|166.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|160.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|163.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|163.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|164.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
