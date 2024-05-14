GBP/JPY continues slow grind higher despite off-kilter UK labor figures, tests 197.00

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
  • GBP/JPY marches higher as markets eat away at “Yentervention” territory.
  • UK labor figures worsened, but not as badly as expected.
  • Japanese GDP growth due on Thursday.

GBP/JPY rose further on Tuesday, clipping into the 197.00 handle as the broader FX market continues to sell the Japanese Yen (JPY) across the board. UK labor figures wobbled on Tuesday, but investors skirted the worst of it after unemployment benefits claims rose less than expected and wages grew at a healthy pace.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is broadly believed to have stepped into global markets on two separate occasions in recent weeks after the Japanese central bank’s activities reports revealed the BoJ overspent on miscellaneous financial operations by around nine billion Yen. However, the Yen’s aggressive recovery is proving to be short-lived. The GBP/JPY ground its way back to the 197.00 handle, recovering from the recent low near 191.50.

The UK’s ILO Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 4.3% over the three months ended March, matching market forecasts and rising from the previous period’s 4.2%. Average UK Earnings Including Bonuses rose 5.7% for the three-month period ending in March compared to the same time last year. Net employment change in the UK for the quarter ended in March fell, shedding -177K jobs compared to the previous period’s -157K, knocking the GBP briefly back.

Markets have broadly recovered on Tuesday, and Yen pairs will be looking ahead to early Thursday’s Japanese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the first quarter. Japanese Q1 GDP is expected to contract -0.4% versus the previous quarter’s slim growth of 0.1%.

GBP/JPY technical outlook

The Guppy continues to trade north of the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 194.95 as the Sterling accelerates gains against the Yen. The pair recovered back into the 1.97.00 handle for the first time since the start of the month, but the pair remains down 1.8% from the multi-decade peak reached at 200.60 in late April.

GBP/JPY hourly chart

GBP/JPY daily chart

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 196.98
Today Daily Change 0.79
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 196.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 193.88
Daily SMA50 192.08
Daily SMA100 189.43
Daily SMA200 186.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 196.28
Previous Daily Low 194.74
Previous Weekly High 195.34
Previous Weekly Low 191.73
Previous Monthly High 200.59
Previous Monthly Low 190
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 195.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 195.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 195.19
Daily Pivot Point S2 194.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 193.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 196.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 197.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 198.27

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD faces decent resistance near 0.6650

AUD/USD faces decent resistance near 0.6650

AUD/USD added to the positive tone seen on Monday and rose further north of 0.6600 the figure on the back of the weaker Dollar and positive developments in the commodity complex.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD targets the 1.0880 zone ahead of US, EMU data

EUR/USD targets the 1.0880 zone ahead of US, EMU data

EUR/USD kept the bullish bias well in place for the second session in a row, leaving behind the 1.0800 barrier and the key 200-day SMA (1.0790) prior to key data releases in the EMU and US on Wednesday.

EUR/USD News

Gold regains its poise on broad US Dollar’s weakness

Gold regains its poise on broad US Dollar’s weakness

Following Monday's decline, Gold stages a rebound toward $2,350 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.5% after April producer inflation data, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.

Gold News

Bitcoin price defends $61K with GameStop stock resurgence likely to generate renewed appetite for risk assets

Bitcoin price defends $61K with GameStop stock resurgence likely to generate renewed appetite for risk assets

Bitcoin (BTC) price tests the patience of traders as it glides along an ascending trendline on the four-hour time frame. Meanwhile, the GameStop saga that has resurfaced after three years distracts the market.

Read more

Is the US Dollar headed for a crash?

Is the US Dollar headed for a crash?

Ahead of the US CPI & Retail Sales report, I breakdown how to combine forex fundamentals with technicals to determine whether we've seen a US dollar top? 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures