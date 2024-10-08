GBP/JPY climbs back into positive territory after Japanese wage data misses estimates

- GBP/JPY edges higher after wage data fails to meet expectations, undermining the Yen.
- Sterling maintains its steady march after the BoE’s chief economist urges caution in cutting interest rates.
GBP/JPY climbs back into positive territory just above 194.00 on Tuesday, as the Pound Sterling (GBP) makes a mild recovery against the Japanese Yen (JPY) which depreciates after the release of lower-than-expected Japanese wage data for August.
Japanese Labor Cash Earnings rose 3.0% in August on a year-over-year basis, which is lower than the 3.1% estimated by economists, and the 3.4% in July (revised down from 3.6%), according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan.
The lower-than-estimated rise in wages is mildly disinflationary and therefore likely to curb the chances of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) deciding to raise interest rates from their comparatively low 0.25% level. Interest rates remaining lower for longer will result in less foreign capital inflows to Japan, a reduction in demand for the Yen and a weaker currency. This, in turn, leads GBP/JPY to edge higher.
The Pound, meanwhile, regains its feet after the Chief Economist at the Bank of England (BoE) Huw Pill, said any future rate cuts by the bank should be made cautiously. This, in turn, helps GBP/JPY retain the upside. Prior to that Sterling had been selling off after his colleague, the Governor of the BoE Andrew Bailey, said the bank should become more “activist” in cutting interest rates, thereby suggesting more frequent or larger cuts might be on the horizon.
GBP/JPY is in an overall short-term uptrend, as the Yen faced additional headwinds after the new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that interest rates should probably keep at their current low level because of the state of the economy. His comments struck a note of discord with those of the Governor of the BoJ Kazuo Ueda, who had said interest rates should rise if the incoming economic data continued to match forecasts. Ishiba later backtracked, saying that this did not mean he would put pressure on the BoJ in its decision-making process, relieving some of the bearish pressure on the currency.
Overall the Yen is seen as still too weak because it makes imported goods expensive for consumers, and this led currency diplomat Atsushi Mimura to make a “verbal intervention” on Monday cautioning traders against “speculative moves”. That said, one factor putting a floor under the Yen’s devaluation is continued demand for it as a safe-haven amid an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover above 1.1000 ahead of Fedspeak
EUR/USD holds ground on upbeat German Industrial Production data on Tuesday but finds it difficult to clear the 1.1000 hurdle. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US, investors will pay close attention to comments from central bankers.
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3100 as mood sours
GBP/USD trades in a tight channel at around 1.3100 following Monday's decline. The negative shift seen in risk mood doesn't allow the pair to gather recovery momentum as investors await comments from Federal Reserve policymakers.
Gold pierces $2,630 and aims for lower lows
Spot Gold trades with a modest downward bias for the fifth consecutive day, hovering at around $2,645 a troy ounce after the US opening. The XAU/USD pair has been shedding some ground in the last few days, albeit still far from suggesting an interim top at the record high of $2,685.45 posted in September.
Bitcoin eyes for $66,000 mark as ETF records inflows on Monday
Bitcoin (BTC) hovers slightly above $62,000 on Tuesday after a minor decline on Monday, buoyed by positive signs such as over $233 million in inflows into US Spot BTC Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.