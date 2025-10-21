TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/JPY climbs back closer to mid-202.00s as Japan’s political landscape weigh on JPY

  • GBP/JPY regains positive traction on Tuesday as a combination of factors exert pressure on the JPY.
  • Takaichi becomes Japan’s next PM, fueling bets for more fiscal stimulus and loose monetary policy.
  • The still divergent BoJ-BoE expectations might hold back bulls from placing fresh bets and cap gains.
GBP/JPY climbs back closer to mid-202.00s as Japan’s political landscape weigh on JPY
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/JPY cross attracts fresh buyers following the previous day's two-way price moves and climbs closer to mid-202.00s during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, remain confined in a familiar range held over the past week or so, warranting caution before positioning for an extension of the recent bounce from last Friday's swing low, around the 200.65 region.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) extends its steady intraday descent after lawmakers in the Lower House have voted for Sanae Takaichi to become Japan's first female Prime Minister. Investors have been speculating that Takaichi would announce more expansionary policy in Japan., which could allow the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to further delay raising interest rates . This, in turn, is seen weighing on the JPY and acting as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross.

That said, Takaichi would still need cooperation from other opposition groups to pass any legislation as the fragile new coalition remains short of the 233 needed for a simple majority. Moreover, investors seem convinced that the BoJ will stick to its policy normalization path as inflation in Japan remains at or above the central bank's 2% target for more than three years, and the economy registered growth for a fifth straight quarter through June.

The relatively hawkish BoJ expectations mark a significant divergence in comparison to bets that the Bank of England (BoE) could continue cutting rates gradually. Adding to this, worries about the UK’s fiscal outlook ahead of the crucial Autumn budget in November might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the British Pound (GBP). This, in turn, could keep a lid on any maeningful appreciation for the GBP/JPY cross.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD falls further to near 1.1630 ahead of ECB Lagarde’s speech

EUR/USD falls further to near 1.1630 ahead of ECB Lagarde’s speech

The EUR/USD pair extends its two-day downside move to near 1.1630 during the Asian trading session on Tuesday. The major currency pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar gains on hopes that the ongoing United States government shutdown will end this week.

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3400 on easing trade tensions

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3400 on easing trade tensions

The GBP/USD pair extends the decline to near 1.3390 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar strengthens against the Pound Sterling on easing US-China trade tensions. Traders will closely watch the UK September Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data, which is due later on Wednesday. 

Gold softens amid modest USD strength; downside potential seems limited

Gold softens amid modest USD strength; downside potential seems limited

Gold eases from the vicinity of the record high during the Asian session on Tuesday, though any meaningful slide still seems elusive amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. The US Dollar is looking to build on its gains registered over the past three days and turning out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the commodity.

CAKE under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

CAKE under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

PancakeSwap trades in red below $2.90 at the time of writing on Tuesday after facing rejection from the key level in the previous day. On-chain data further supports the bearish outlook as profit-taking among holders rises and large holders have been offloading their positions.

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Will the US and China find a way to resolve trade issues? Will the US government reopen? These issues weigh on investors’ minds, but at least some economic data is coming this week. 

Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Standard Chartered: “Bitcoin’s target of $500,000 by end-2028 is 100% achievable”

Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Standard Chartered: “Bitcoin’s target of $500,000 by end-2028 is 100% achievable”

Fundamentals in the crypto market remain strong despite the recent correction, Standard Chartered’s global head of digital assets Research Geoffrey Kendrick says. Institutional adoption is still in its early stages and will continue to grow, bringing more stability but also shifting market dynamics.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers