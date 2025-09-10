- GBP/JPY regains positive traction on Wednesday amid a supportive fundamental backdrop.
- Diminishing odds for an immediate BoE rate cut act as a tailwind for the British Pound.
- Hawkish BoJ expectations underpin the JPY and might cap any further gains for the cross.
The GBP/JPY cross stalled this week's retracement slide from the 200.35 region, or its highest level since July 2024, and staged a goodish intraday recovery from the weekly low touched on Tuesday. The momentum extends through the Asian session on Wednesday and lifts spot prices back above mid-199.00s in the last hour.
The British Pound (GBP) continues with its relative outperformance against its Japanese counterpart amid diminishing odds for an immediate interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE). The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, is undermined by bets that domestic political uncertainty could temporarily hinder the Bank of Japan (BoJ) from normalising policy. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone is seen as another factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross.
However, the risk of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions and persistent trade-related uncertainties could limit deeper losses for the safe-haven JPY. Furthermore, investors have been pricing in the possibility of an imminent BoJ rate hike by the end of this year. In contrast, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said recently that interest rates would continue to move downwards gradually over time. The divergent BoJ-BoE policy outlook might cap gains for the GBP/JPY cross.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases from the UK or Japan. Traders might also opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the UK macro data dump on Friday, including the monthly GDP print, which will play a key role in influencing the GBP and providing some meaningful impetus to the GBP/JPY cross.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to daly highs near 1.1720
EUR/USD now manages to pick up some upside traction and climbs to daily peaks near 1.1720 in a context of a mild retracement in the Greenback and declining US yields across the curve. Data-wise, US Producer Prices decelerated at an annualosed 2.6% in August.
Gold clings to daily gains around $3,650
Gold resumes its uptrend following Tuesday’s hiccup, revisiting the $3,650 zone per troy ounce following the release of US Producer Prices. In the meantime, the US Dollar trades in an irresolute fashion and US yields retreat across different time frames.
GBP/USD hits tops around 1.3560, USD recedes
GBP/USD clocks humble gains, although it still trades below the 1.3550 zone on Wednesday, all in response to the lack of clear direction in the Greenback and the widespread cautious stance in the FX universe. Attention shifts to Thursday's release of US CPI data amid speculation of a rate cut by the Fed as soon as next week.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin reclaims $112,000, Ethereum and XRP eye mid-week rebound
Bitcoin rises above $112,000 as the broader crypto market middle recovers. Ethereum extends sideways trading above key support as ETH ETFs break six-day outflow streak. XRP is on the verge of a technical breakout, eyeing $3.35 in the short-term and the $3.66 record high in the medium-term.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.