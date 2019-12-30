GBP/JPY bulls capped in thin trade, eyes on global trade negotiations

- GBP/JPY bears taking back control on dubious trade negotiations.
- Cross is likely to suffer heavy supply as investors seek a safe-haven.
GBP/JPY has been capped in the 143 handle to start the week with bears taking advantage of thin markets with the majority of traders out on holidays in preparation for New Year celebrations. The range has stuck to a 30 pip narrow move to a low of 143.06 so far.
Looking elsewhere, we had some weekend headlines which have done little to stir-up any reaction, but there remains a focus on the US and Chinese trade deal in the making. The Soth China Morning Post is reporting that the Chinese will follow through with the nation's promises and respect the agreements, which should be a risk-on factor for the sessions ahead, underpinning the notion and sentiment that a phase-one deal will be signed in a ceremony in coming weeks.
Elsewhere, markets are awaiting the return of PM Boris Johnson and his Brexiteers for the next stages in the saga. The latest, as a re-cap, was that on the 2th0 December 2019, MPs voted 358 to 234 - a majority of 124 - in favour of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which now goes on to further scrutiny in Parliament. Assuming the European Parliament also gives the green light, the UK will formally leave the EU on 31 January with a withdrawal deal. However, Johnson has been adamant that the UK will not request an extension to the transition by the end of 2020 which has raised the prospects of a hard Brexit again, weighing heavily on the pound which has given up all of its UK election gains and some.
GBP/JPY at risk on breakdowns in trade negotiations
Should the Brexit and US/Sino trade tensions take the front-page headlines on a negative spin, the cross is likely to suffer heavy supply as investors seek a safe-haven into the first half of the year. Indeed, while a phase-one deal is in the making, there are plenty of doubts that it can be plain sailing from here as the more thorny negotiations are yet to come.
GBP/JPY levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|143.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.93
|Daily SMA50
|141.31
|Daily SMA100
|136.81
|Daily SMA200
|138.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.7
|Previous Daily Low
|141.94
|Previous Weekly High
|144.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.28
|Previous Monthly High
|141.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bears taking control in thin trade as US dollar remains under pressure
USD/JPY extends losses in a bid to test the 109 handle, as the US dollar remains the laggard in thin trade so far this Monday. However, the USD/JPY technical indicators remain within positive levels as a US/Sino trade deal remains on the horizon.
AUD/USD: Buyers take aim at six-week-old rising trendline
AUD/USD rises to a fresh five-month high just below 0.7000. The pair sustains trading above the 15-week-old rising trend line. Short-term ascending resistance line can question the Bulls amid overbought RSI.
Week Ahead – Focus on manufacturing PMIs in subdued holiday week
The economic calendar will only marginally get busier in the coming week and trading volumes are not expected to pick up much as New Year celebrations get underway. However, key manufacturing gauges out of China and the US could spoil the festive rally in equities
Gold: Breakout confirmed on weekly, Doji on D1
Gold prices closed last week with 2.22% gains at $1,511, confirming a flag breakout on the weekly chart. The pattern indicates the rally from lows near $1,270 seen in April-May has resumed. The flag breakout has opened the doors for a retest of highs above $1,555.
GBP/USD: 100-bar SMA guards immediate upside
GBP/USD struggles for direction between 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 100-bar SMA. Bullish MACD indicates the extension of the latest recovery to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement on the successful breakout.