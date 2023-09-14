GBP/JPY: all set for a slide to 182.00 as Yen traders try to stage a recovery

- The GBP/JPY slides on Thursday, giving up more ground.
- The Pound Sterling is struggling to hold onto gains against the Yen.
- 2023 has been a solid year for the Guppy, but difficulties remain looking forward.
The GBP/JPY pair has slid to a new five-week low after tapping into 182.51 on Thursday, falling away from the 184.00 handle heading into the last trading session of the week.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) has struggled to develop further momentum against the Japanese Yen (JPY) recently, with the Guppy flagging towards the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) after failing to maintain a hold of the 186.00 major level in late August.
The GBP/JPY marked in 2023’s low early in January when the pair traded into the 156.00 region. The GBP has done a decent job capitalizing on JPY weakness ever since, with the Guppy still up around 17.50% for the year.
Economic calendar remains light for Friday for GBP and JPY
Consumer Inflation Expectations for the United Kingdom (UK) will be landing during the Friday trading window. The indicator last printed at 3.5%, and markets don’t have typically have a forecast for this data. However, it’s worth noting that British consumers last saw inflation in the UK rising 3.5% over the next twelve months at the indicator’s last reading in June, and inflation expectations are down from the September 2022 reading of 4.9%.
GBP/JPY technical outlook
The Guppy is struggling to find bullish momentum on the 4-hour candles, with the pair reaching lower lows, and a relief rally from this level will see declining resistance from a falling trendline currently parked near 185.00, and the last swing high near 184.25.
On the downside, little near-term support remains, and an extended break will see the pair all set to make a challenge of 182.00 down below, though traders will want to keep an eye out for technical exhaustion. The Slow Stochastic Oscillator is moving into oversold territory, and an extended rebound could see Guppy traders waiting for a bounce before piling in for another leg lower.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
GBP/JPY technical levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|182.98
|Today Daily Change
|-1.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|184.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|184.68
|Daily SMA50
|183.14
|Daily SMA100
|179.18
|Daily SMA200
|170.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|184.39
|Previous Daily Low
|183.2
|Previous Weekly High
|185.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|183.07
|Previous Monthly High
|186.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|183.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|183.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|183.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|182.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|182.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|184.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|185.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.84
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats as solid US economic data offset Aussie’s jobs report
The AUD/USD enjoyed a good uptick in Thursday’s session, supported by solid economic data from the United States (US). However, the pair ended with gains of 0.28%, and as the Asian session began, it exchanges hands at 0.6436, registering minuscule losses of 0.05%.
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in six months near 1.0630 Premium
EUR/USD lost over a hundred pips after the ECB rate hike. It bottomed at 1.0631, the lowest intraday level since March 17. The pair remains under pressure due to a weaker Euro, while the latest economic reports support the US Dollar.
Gold steady on Thursday, holds the $1,910 level heading into Friday
Gold taps into $1,910 as Gold finds a break from recent selling pressure. The XAU/USD is still well off the year's highs as inflation concerns ripple through investors. Friday data poised to continue soothing market fears of a potential recession later this year.
Friend.tech generates record $1.8m in fees in 48 hours
At a time when the crypto market is not faring well, it would be a stretch to assume that the likes of social tokens would be able to gain attention. However, Friend.tech has debunked that theory rather spectacularly as it has managed to break records for the second time just a month after its launch.
S&P 500 reclaims $4,500 as US equities rally, Dow Jones rises nearly 1%
US stocks give a solid beat as economic indicators continue to beat expectations. The S&P 500, DJIA, and NASDAQ all posted gains near 1% on the day. Friday to bring more data that could clear forecasts, extend the bull run into the weekend.