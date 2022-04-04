GBP/JPY advances to 161.00 in tandem with higher equities, ignoring rising geopolitical risks

Global equities are performing well on Monday, with US equities erasing pre-open indecision and now firmly on the front foot, despite concerns about recent geopolitical developments in the Russo-Ukraine war and this is lifting the risk-sensitive GBP/JPY cross. Russia’s troop pullback in the north has revealed a mountain of evidence of potential war crimes and, as a result, international pressure is mounting on the EU to implement a ban on Russian energy imports. But risk assets are for now immune and if this remains the case, then GBP/JPY could remain supported and perhaps even advance on towards the 162.00 mark.

Dovish commentary from BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe, who said that a drop in demand through household consumption and business investment as a result of the Russo-Ukraine war will be larger than expected failed to dent GBP/JPY on Monday. The pair was last trading 0.2% higher around the 161.00 level and earlier came within a whisker of matching its highs from last Wednesday in the 161.30s. Cunliffe was the lone dissenter against a 25 bps rate hike at the BoE’s last meeting, and so market participants don’t seem surprised that he is taking a more dovish view on the economy.

