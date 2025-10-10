TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/JPY retreats further from YTD peak as verbal intervention aids JPY; holds above 203.00

  • GBP/JPY extends this week’s retracement slide from its highest level since July 2024.
  • Some verbal intervention provides a boost to the JPY and exerts pressure on spot prices.
  • The BoJ uncertainty and reduced bets for more BoE rate cuts could support the cross.
GBP/JPY retreats further from YTD peak as verbal intervention aids JPY; holds above 203.00
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/JPY cross attracts some follow-through selling for the second consecutive day on Friday and retreats further from its highest level since July 2024, around the 205.30 region touched earlier this week. Spot prices currently trade around the 203.25 area, down 0.20% for the day, though remain on track to register strong weekly gains amid concerns about the fiscal outlook in Japan.

Sanae Takaichi's surprise win in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race last Saturday puts her on course to become the country's first female Prime Minister and fueled speculations about more expansionary fiscal policy. This, in turn, tempered expectations for an immediate interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which, in turn, has been weighing heavily on the Japanese Yen (JPY) since the beginning of the current week.

However, Takaichi said that she did not want to trigger excessive declines in the JPY. This, along with some verbal intervention from Japan's Finance Minister Kato, provides some respite to the JPY bulls and exerts some downward pressure on the GBP/JPY cross. In fact, Kato said that it’s important for currencies to move in a stable manner, and authorities will thoroughly monitor for excessive fluctuations and disorderly movements in the forex market.

Meanwhile, Takaichi's economic advisors – such as Etsuro Honda and Takuji Aida – were quoted as saying that Japan's new PM would probably tolerate another rate hike either in December or in January. Moreover, inflation in Japan has stayed at or above the BoJ’s 2% target for more than three years, and the economy expanded for a fifth straight quarter in the three months through June. This keeps the door open for another BoJ rate hike and benefits the JPY.

Apart from this, the cautious market mood turns out to be another factor underpinning the safe-haven JPY and weighing on the GBP/JPY cross. The downside, however, seems limited amid expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will keep interest rates on hold at 4% for the rest of this year as signs of faster inflation and a more resilient economy reduce the case for more easing. This could underpin the British Pound (GBP) and support the currency pair.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.06%-0.08%-0.08%-0.01%-0.16%0.07%-0.12%
EUR0.06%0.02%-0.09%0.03%-0.06%-0.10%0.03%
GBP0.08%-0.02%-0.08%-0.02%-0.08%0.10%-0.04%
JPY0.08%0.09%0.08%0.17%-0.00%0.18%0.07%
CAD0.01%-0.03%0.02%-0.17%-0.20%0.07%-0.02%
AUD0.16%0.06%0.08%0.00%0.20%0.20%0.04%
NZD-0.07%0.10%-0.10%-0.18%-0.07%-0.20%-0.16%
CHF0.12%-0.03%0.04%-0.07%0.02%-0.04%0.16%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD jumps to 1.1620 as fears intensify

EUR/USD jumps to 1.1620 as fears intensify

EUR/USD trimmed early losses and trades at around 1.1620 in the American session, establishing fresh daily highs after Wall Street's opening. US indexes collapsed while the USD turned south against European rivals following headlines indicating fresh trade tensions between the US and China. President Trump hints at no more talks with Xi Jinping.

GBP/USD jumps to fresh intraday highs in the 1.3360 area

GBP/USD jumps to fresh intraday highs in the 1.3360 area

GBP/USD changed course in the American session and trades roughly 100 pips above its early intraday low. The US Dollar came under strong selling pressure against Sterling Pound amid concerning US-China trade relationship headlines, suggesting US President Donald Trump is ready to halt negotiations amid Chinese conduct on global trade. 

Gold regains the $4,000 mark as fears return

Gold regains the $4,000 mark as fears return

Gold changed course and trades at around $4,020, as market participants rushed into the bright metal safe-haven condition. US President Donald Trump announced that "very strange things" are happening in China and claimed that many countermeasures are under consideration against China. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold key support, but downside risks linger 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold key support, but downside risks linger 

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above a short-term support range between $120,000 and $121,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are on the edge of critical support levels.

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

US tariffs persist beyond the headlines

Tariffs remain one of Trump’s main foreign policy tools, as well as an important source of public finance funding. Beyond the daily churn of breaking news, US tariffs remain firmly in place. In fact, over the past month, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to using them as an important policy instrument.

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC bounces back as retail interest surges 

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC bounces back as retail interest surges 

Litecoin offers bullish signs, trading at around $130 at the time of writing on Friday. The digital asset has increased for two consecutive days, shrugging off volatility, targeted profit-taking and bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers