TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP is outperforming on stronger trade – Scotiabank

GBP is outperforming on stronger trade – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is up 0.3% against the US Dollar (USD) and outperforming all of the G10 currencies as we head into Thursday’s NA session with gains driven by the release of stronger than expected domestic data, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

GBP outperforms on industrial production data

"Trade and industrial production both surprised to the upside in August, offering a positive offset to the disappointing employment figures released earlier this week. Sentiment remains a dominant driver for GBP and spread correlations are weak, with markets focused on fiscal developments and the need for a larger buffer into the November 26 budget release."

"Tthe RSI is at 50 and the GBP’s latest recovery is threatening a break of the 50 day MA at 1.3476. We see limited resistance ahead of 1.35 and look to a near-term range bound between 1.3380 and 1.3480."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD advances to daily highs around 1.1680

EUR/USD advances to daily highs around 1.1680

EUR/USD now picks up pace and confronts the region of recent tops around 1.1680 on Thursday. The pair’s daily uptick comes as the US dollar remains well offered as market participants continue to price in a dovish Fed and lingering US–China trade tensions. Moving forward, traders are now waiting to hear from ECB and Fed speakers for the next clues in direction.

GBP/USD picks up pace, challenges 1.3450

GBP/USD picks up pace, challenges 1.3450

GBP/USD keeps the bid bias in place and approaches the 1.3450 zone on Thursday. Earlier firmer-than-expected UK data releases lends support to the British Pound alongside the continuation of the bearish bias in the Greenback.

Gold notches new record-high above $4,250

Gold notches new record-high above $4,250

Gold is holding on to its bullish tone for yet another day on Thursday, trading at a new all-time high above $4,250 per troy ounce. Ongoing worries about the economic fallout from a prolonged US government shutdown, renewed US–China trade tensions, and broader geopolitical risks are all keeping demand strong for yellow metal.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Bitcoin is declining for the third consecutive day, trading around $110,500 at the time of writing on Thursday.  Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, remain suppressed as traders stay on the sidelines, seemingly unconvinced that the correction is over.

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

After Friday's 2.7% tariff-induced S&P 500 crash and Monday's 1.3% recovery, traders are asking if it's safe to re-enter the market. Monday's "inside day" pattern—where the entire session traded within Friday's range—signals market indecision despite the fierce bounce.

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana rebounds, aiming for $200, following a brief intraday flash drop on Thursday. SOL rises alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as sentiment in the broader crypto market shows signs of improvement.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers