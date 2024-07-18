“The next decision by the Bank of England (BoE) should be very exciting. We still tend to think that the BoE will then make its first rate cut soon. But whether it is in August or September, the key point will be that with core and services inflation continuing to be high, large rate cuts are unlikely to be an issue. The Pound Sterling should therefore remain well supported over the medium term.”

“A real surprise looks different. I suspect that the news was not so much that rates were slightly higher than expected. Rather, it was that this went against the global trend. While inflation figures in the US, Canada, Sweden, etc. have recently surprised to the downside, inflation in the UK has been (somewhat) more stubborn.”

“Wednesday's UK inflation figures were slightly higher than expected. The headline rate came in at 2.0% y/y (1.9% expected), while the core rate was 3.5% (3.4% expected). However, the figures were very close, with the headline rate coming in at 1.97% and the economists' average at 1.94%.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.