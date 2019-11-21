GBP Futures: further consolidation on the cards

In light of flash data for GBP futures markets from CME Group, investors added just 646 contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, reversing the previous pullback. In the same direction, volume went up by nearly 1.5K contracts.

GBP/USD remains capped by 1.3000

Cable inconclusive price action on Wednesday was accompanied by rising open interest and volume, opening the door for the continuation of the sideline theme, at least in the short-term horizon and always tracking headlines from the upcoming UK elections.