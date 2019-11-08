Open interest in GBP futures markets shrunk for the third session in a row on Thursday, this time by just 293 contracts as per advanced data from CME Group. Volume, instead, rose by almost 41.8K contracts, extending the erratic performance.
GBP/USD risks further downside
Cable accelerated its correction lower on Thursday on the back of a dovish BoE. The lack of a clear direction in volume along with irrelevant figures from open interest in past sessions opens the door for some consolidation in the near term although a deeper retracement to sub-1.2800 levels should not be ruled out.
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.1050 amid mixed trade headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, struggling to recover. Contradicting headlines regarding the state of US-Sino trade talks have been rocking markets. German trade balance met expectations and US Consumer Sentiment is eyed.
GBP/USD is clinging to 1.28 after the BOE, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.28 after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the local and global economies. Both main political parties are struggling with scandals as the countdown to the election continues.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range, comfortably above 109.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Friday and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the 109.25 region. Conflicting reports kept a lid on any strong follow-through move.
Gold ticks higher to $1470, recovers farther from 1-month lows
Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and built on the overnight late bounce from over one-month lows. Traditional safe-haven assets – including Gold – took a sharp knock on Thursday in reaction to positive trade-related developments.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: The Beijing express arrives in the station
The Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to edge up to 95.9 in Nov from 95.5 in Oct. The Current Conditions Index is estimated to slip to 112.5 from 113.2 in Oct. The expectations Index will climb to 84.9 in Nov from 84.2 in Oct.