“The market’s dovish bets have been trimmed, with now only 14bp priced in for the 1st August BoE meeting, and 47bp in total for the year. It will take some convincing developments in UK prices to convince markets an August cut is possible. That remains our base case anyway, so we believe that GBP strength will be short-lived. For now, EUR/GBP bulls like us will be happy with the pair not slipping below June’s 0.8400 lows.”

“We were not surprised to hear the two most hawkish MPC members, Jonathan Haskel and Catherine Mann, sound the alarm on risks of easing too early – but Chief Economist Huw Pill’s comments did matter to a greater extent, as he is a more accurate benchmark for consensus within the committee. Pill’s comments yesterday mostly stressed the persistence and upside risks in services inflation, shedding light on greater doubts about an August cut.”

“The impact on the Pound Sterling (GBP) from GDP data was muted, but GBP remains the best performing G10 currency this week, largely on the back of some hawkish narrative from Bank of England (BoE) speakers following a quiet period around the election.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.