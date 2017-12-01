GBP continues to be affected by Brexit fears - SocGen

Alvin T. Tan, Research Analyst at Societe Generale, notes that the sterling continues to be affected by Brexit fears, though the dollar's pullback yesterday has helped it.

Key Quotes

“We continue to await the Supreme Court ruling on the Brexit case, which could be issued any day now. There is growing speculation that the court will affirm the need to obtain parliamentary approval before triggering Article 50. We recommend fading EUR/GBP rallies using options as we expect the euro to come under renewed pressure as European political risk flares up again in coming weeks.”