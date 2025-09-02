GBP/CAD slides to four-week low as UK gilt rout rattles Sterling, Canada PMI shows improvement

- GBP/CAD falls to a four-week low below 1.8500 amid UK fiscal concerns and Gilt rout.
- UK gilt yields spike to multi-decade highs, with 30-year yields reaching 5.72%, the highest since 1998.
- Canada’s factory sector contraction eases, with PMI climbing to 48.3 in August from 46.1 in July.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces broad-based selling pressure on Tuesday, with GBP/CAD tumbling sharply as concerns over the United Kingdom's (UK) fiscal trajectory and surging Gilt yields dominate market sentiment.
At the time of writing, GBP/CAD is trading around 1.8460, near its lowest level since August 7, after slipping decisively below the 1.8500 psychological handle earlier in the European session. The move reflects broad-based Sterling weakness, with GBP/USD also tumbling to nearly four-week lows amid a steep sell-off in UK government bonds.
The rout in gilts has driven 30-year yields to roughly 5.72%, their highest level since 1998, underscoring investor unease about rising borrowing costs and the Labour government’s fiscal credibility ahead of the autumn budget. The surge in long-term borrowing costs adds pressure to the UK’s already fragile economic outlook, raising concerns about debt sustainability and fiscal space.
Meanwhile, the UK’s record £14 billion issuance of 10-year Gilts earlier in the day drew strong demand, with over £140 billion in bids. Yet the bonds cleared at a yield of 4.8786%, the highest since 2008, highlighting the elevated “risk premium” now required by investors to hold Sterling-denominated debt. Analysts warn that while demand for UK paper remains deep, the cost of financing is rising to levels that could tighten fiscal flexibility in the months ahead.
On the Canadian side, the latest S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) brought a dose of resilience to the Loonie. The index rose to 48.3 in August, up from 46.1 in July, marking the strongest print in four months. While still below the neutral 50 threshold, the improvement highlights that the downturn in factory activity is easing.
It was, however, the seventh consecutive month of decline in Canada’s manufacturing sector, pressured by the series of tariffs imposed by the United States (US) on Canadian goods alongside domestic retaliatory levies, which have weighed on demand and trade flows.
Commenting on the data, Paul Smith, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that the sector “continued to decline, but to a noticeably lesser degree than earlier in the year,” adding that while conditions remain challenging, the August figures suggest a tentative stabilization in activity.
Economic Indicator
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by S&P Global, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in Canada’s manufacturing sector. The data is derived from surveys of senior executives at private-sector companies. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation.The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Canadian Dollar (CAD). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity among goods producers is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for CAD.Read more.
Last release: Tue Sep 02, 2025 13:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 48.3
Consensus: -
Previous: 46.1
Source: S&P Global
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles to four-week lows near 1.3340
GBP/USD is trading at its lowest level since early August around the 1.3340 zone on Tuesday, all against the backdrop of increasing concerns over the UK fiscal position and rising anxiety in the UK debt market. On the latter, the 30-year bond yields are advancing to levels last traded in 1998.
EUR/USD recedes to daily lows, targets 1.1600 ahead of US data
EUR/USD stays under strong bearish pressure and trades in the low-1.1600s on turnaround Tuesday, all despite the advanced inflation figures in the euro area edging higher to 2.1% in August. The pair’s steep decline comes in response to renewed and strong buying interest in the US Dollar prior to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Gold loses momentum, back below $3,500
Gold corrects downward but clings to its daily gains after reaching a fresh all-time high over $3,500 earlier on Tuesday. The robust comeback in the US Dollar limits the yellow metal’s upward potential, although the risk-averse market environment is expected to keep the downside contained.
Bond yields surge, as political and fiscal woes start to bite, and Gold hits a new high
Market sentiment is slipping on Tuesday. September can be a strange month for financial markets, as stocks historically tend to underperform. However, a selloff in the bond market and a rush to the dollar and gold are signs that investors are rushing into safe havens and liquid assets as we move through the week.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.