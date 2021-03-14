GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls taking back control, significant correction on the cards

- GBP/CAD is on the verge of a bullish correction.
- Bulls can target at least a 38.2% Fibo or a 50% mean reversion higher up.
As per the prior analysis, GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Bearish Head & Shoulders in the making, the cross melted to the downside and a correction could now be on the cards below the bearish structure.
Prior analysis
Daily chart
The Daily chart is in the process of making a topping pattern as a Head & Shoulders following a recent correction of the latest bearish impulse to the 61.8% Fibo.
A downside correction can therefore be expected.
Hourly chart
Live market, daily chart
Bulls can target a daily correction back to old support which has a confluence of the 50% mean reversion of the bearish impulse.
Hourly chart
The 8 open and 8 close moving averages are crossing in a bullish environment.
On a restest of resistance structure that would be expected to run support, the bulls can target the 61.8% Fibonacci confluence at structure ahead of the daily target.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Yields likely to keep rising and backing the dollar
The EUR/USD pair finished the week with modest gains in the 1.1950 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased heading into the weekend, despite US Treasury yields reached fresh one-year highs. EUR/USD is technically neutral in the near-term, has a limited bullish scope.
GBP/USD: UK data hints trouble for pound
The GBP/USD pair settled around 1.3920 on Friday, down for the day but up for the week. GBP/USD bearish potential increased after a series of dismal macroeconomic readings. GBP/USD is neutral in the near-term, could accelerate south once below 1.3865.
Gold bulls defend $1,700 ahead of FOMC meeting
The XAU/USD pair edged lower on Monday and touched its lowest level since early June at $1,676. USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of XAU/USD movements. Key resistance aligns at $1,745 as experts remain bearish in the near-term.
Crypto market tumbles as the CFTC reportedly opens investigation into Binance
The CFTC is investigating Binance on whether the exchange allowed U.S. residents to buy or sell derivatives as Binance isn't registered with the agency. The crypto market saw an instant drop after the announcement, with BNB taking the biggest hit, down 10%.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.