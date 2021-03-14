GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls taking back control, significant correction on the cards

GBP/CAD is on the verge of a bullish correction.

Bulls can target at least a 38.2% Fibo or a 50% mean reversion higher up.

As per the prior analysis, GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Bearish Head & Shoulders in the making, the cross melted to the downside and a correction could now be on the cards below the bearish structure.

Prior analysis

Daily chart

The Daily chart is in the process of making a topping pattern as a Head & Shoulders following a recent correction of the latest bearish impulse to the 61.8% Fibo.

A downside correction can therefore be expected.

Hourly chart

Live market, daily chart

Bulls can target a daily correction back to old support which has a confluence of the 50% mean reversion of the bearish impulse.

Hourly chart

The 8 open and 8 close moving averages are crossing in a bullish environment.

On a restest of resistance structure that would be expected to run support, the bulls can target the 61.8% Fibonacci confluence at structure ahead of the daily target.