GBP/CAD bears step-up up at 50% mean reversion area

- GBP/CAD bears hungry for a downside extension from key 50% mean reversion area.
- All eyes on BoE and the Scottish wildcard while, elsewhere, BoC plays its role in bullish CAD.
GBP/CAD is trading at 1.7063 at the time of writing between a low of 1.7042 and a high of 1.7068 following a series of down days in the month of April which has been corrected to a 50% mean reversion level.
Looking to the net GBP position, it has moved deeper into long territory on a busy week for the pound.
The eyes are on the Bank of England will meet and it needs to decide the next steps for its QE programme in May or June.
Some market participants are questioning whether tapering could be imminent.
The wild card is the Scottish elections that are scheduled to be held on May 6th.
''We look for an expansion rather than a taper, at the June meeting. That would leave the focus on the Consumer Price Index forecasts this week with no decision yet on QE,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
''The G10FX beta to central banks seems fairly low now, suggesting a muted reaction to our base case as investors roll expectations forward to June. Otherwise, we see a greater sensitivity on the dovish side as some participants already anticipate a taper this month.''
Meanwhile, net speculators’ positioning in the CAD rose again.
The Bank of Canada tapering has been a positive for the current as commodity prices rise and the greenback takes battering.
Overall, the leveraged accounts shorted the CAD although this was more than offset by asset managers reducing their shorts, and increased longs across both groups.
Technical analysis
Meanwhile, there is a prospect of a downside continuation as follows:
The 50% mean reversion has been hit, but there are prospects of a deeper correction to test the 61.8% Fibo.
If that were to occur, the current resistance structure would turn to support and invalidate the immediate downside bias until new bearish structure is formed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback battles weekly resistance near 1.2000
EUR/USD fades bounces off three-week-old horizontal support area. Sustained trading below 100-SMA, downbeat MACD keep sellers hopeful. 200-SMA adds to the downside filters, bumpy road to the north.
GBP/USD: Risk reversal jumps to two-month high ahead of BOE Super Thursday
One-month risk reversals on the British pound (GBP), a gauge of calls to puts, jumps to the highest since March 02 by the of Wednesday’s trading session, indicating investors are adding bullish bets to position for cable strength ahead of the key Bank of England (BOE) meeting.
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback battles weekly resistance near 1.2000
EUR/USD fades bounces off three-week-old horizontal support area. Sustained trading below 100-SMA, downbeat MACD keep sellers hopeful. 200-SMA adds to the downside filters, bumpy road to the north.
VET consolidates before it launches an 80% rally
Vechain price is in preparation for an 80% gain from the current price as VET pursues the measured move target of a multi-year cup-with-handle base at $0.377.
Are investors about to be burned by recency bias?
Are investors about to be burned by the recency bias? That’s the argument of Chris Cole of Artemis Capital in a very interesting Odd Lots podcast with Tracy Alloway.