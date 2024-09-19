The Bank of England (BoE) announces its policy decision on Thursday, and everyone is expecting not rate cut. The notion that the BoE is threading more carefully than the Fed, and in general not giving away much in terms of guidance, is contributing to gilt underperformance and ultimately GBP strength. GBP/USD can end the week higher on the back of the Fed-BoE divergence, ING’s FX strategist Francesco Pesole notes.
The Fed-BoE divergence to push GBP/USD higher
“The Bank of England announces policy today, and we are fully aligned with the consensus and market pricing in expecting no rate cut. As discussed in our Bank of England preview, and in our post-UK CPI note, the inflation picture simply hasn’t improved enough to warrant more easing just yet.”
“The notion that the BoE is threading more carefully than the Fed, and in general not giving away much in terms of guidance, is contributing to gilt underperformance and ultimately GBP strength. That shouldn’t change after today’s meeting. Some focus will be on the plans for quantitative tightening, which will be announced today. The consensus is probably for the pace of balance sheet reduction to be kept the same (£100bn over the next year).”
We think GBP/USD can end the week higher on the back of the Fed-BoE divergence, attempting another break above 1.33. EUR/GBP could slip back below 0.8400 after the BoE, but we remain more reluctant to a sustainable outperformance of the pound over the euro beyond the near term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BoE set to maintain bank rate at 5%, how will Pound Sterling react? – LIVE
Following August's 25 basis points cut, the Bank of England (BoE) is forecast to maintain the bank rate at 5%. The statement language and the vote split could provide important clues about the policy outlook and drive GBP/USD's action.
EUR/USD rises further toward 1.1200, focus shifts to ECB-speak
EUR/USD stays strongly bid toward 1.1200 in the European session on Thursday. The pair capitalizes on a renewed US Dollar retreat and an upbeat mood. Traders digest the Fed's dovish outlook, bracing for ECB-speak for fresh trading incentives. US data are also eyed.
Gold hovers close to new high of $2,600 after Fed meeting
Gold (XAU/USD) edges higher and trades back in the $2,580s on Thursday after falling to the $2,540s following the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decision on interest rates the prior day.
Solana announces details of Seeker, second mobile device after Saga phone
Solana Lab’s second phone, Seeker, is set to launch in 2025. At Token2049, a global conference for crypto, Solana’s General Manager Emmett Hollyer said that the new mobile would be a “rewards magnet” for its users.
BoE expected to keep interest rate unchanged at 5% as price pressures persist
After a close call in August, the Bank of England’s September interest rate decision is keenly awaited for fresh cues on the bank’s future policy action and the pace of its bond sales.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.