GBP/AUD awaits economic data and Brexit deveopments

GBP/AUD under pressure as the bulls ease off the gas.

GBP will be sensitive to Brexit headlines, while AUD could be subjected more so to risk-off flows.

GBP/AUD is currently trading at 1.8223 between a range of 1.8211 and 1.8254 in the open ahead of what could be a roller-coaster week pertaining to Brexit headlines.

GBP has been under pressure on the back a subsequent Moody downgrading of the UK credit rating by one notch to Aa3 over the huge economic hit from the coronavirus crisis, Brexit and the lack of clear budget plans from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government.

Moody’s said Britain’s growth had been “meaningfully weaker than expected and is likely to remain so in the future.”

The downgrade was another blow for Johnson who is under fire from opposition parties and lawmakers in his Conservative Party for his handling of the pandemic, which has killed more people in Britain than anywhere in Europe.

Meanwhile, the UK-EU trade negotiations are set to continue this week suggesting limited downside to GBP depending on the headline flow.

On the UK data front, we should see a modest uptick in both headline and core UK September CPI (Wednesday) from rather depressed levels.

Also serving to weigh on the pound, the expectation of the extension of QE in the November's Bank of England meeting is being reflected through the value of the currency.

The odds of negative rates, on the other hand, will be primarily driven by the outcome of the UK-EU trade negotiations.

Looking ahead

Ahead of the above, today's China Gross Domestic Product will be a keen focus for Aussie dollar traders.

Reserve Bank of Australia's Governor Phillip Lowe’s recent hint about an extension of the bond purchase programmes to longer (10Y) maturities has the market in anticipation of the move happening as soon as the 3rd November policy meeting.

The minutes of the latest RBA policy meeting and a speech by Deputy Governor Guy Debelle may offer some more clarity for an Australian dollar that is now otherwise highly vulnerable to more risk-appetite contractions considering the easing bias at the central bank.

GBP/AUD levels

GBP/AUD Overview Today last price 1.8223 Today Daily Change -0.0021 Today Daily Change % -0.12 Today daily open 1.8244 Trends Daily SMA20 1.8061 Daily SMA50 1.8071 Daily SMA100 1.8089 Daily SMA200 1.8757 Levels Previous Daily High 1.8293 Previous Daily Low 1.8152 Previous Weekly High 1.8334 Previous Weekly Low 1.7966 Previous Monthly High 1.829 Previous Monthly Low 1.7493 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.8239 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.8206 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.8166 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.8089 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.8025 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.8307 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.837 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.8448

AUD/USD ranged sideways between 0.7075 and 0.7095.