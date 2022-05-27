- GameStop stock soars 12% on short squeeze hopes.
- GME stock rises to finish Thursday at $128.46 as equities and retail in particular recover.
- The meme stock is set to report earnings next week.
GameStop (GME), the one that just will not go away, soared 12% on Thursday in a broad market recovery. The move higher in retail stocks was a relief rally following the carnage imposed on the sector by Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) earnings. However, solid reports from both Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Dollar General (DG) along with Williams Sonoma (WSM) helped entice investors back into the sector.
Online retail traders are also still a factor despite their number diminishing this year. Volume in GameStop on Thursday was about twice the average as the stock trended heavily across social media platforms. Retail traders are focused on another short squeeze, but we believe that is unlikely to happen.
GameStop Stock News
The upcoming earnings should see more details on the launch of GameStop's NFT marketplace, due to its launch in the second half of this year. Already GME stock had ticked up last week as the company launched its GameStop Wallet for users to store and send cryptocurrencies and nonfungible tokens (NFTs), all the while staying within the GameStop experience.
GameStop is due to report earnings on June 1 after the close. Consensus earnings per share (EPS) is at $-1.22 and revenue estimates are for $1.32 billion. Even if GME matches these estimates, they are not exactly reassuring. EPS growth is headed in the wrong direction, falling 66%, and revenue growth is stuck at around +3% annually. Analysts have penciled in revenue growth to accelerate to nearly 8% by 2024, but that is still not comforting in our view.
The latest data on video game sales shows a continued decline in the US – 8% in Q1 2022. GameStop is improving its revenue metrics but using too much capital to generate this revenue. So increasing revenue but also increasing losses makes no sense unless it is for the benefit of long-term investment. However, investing in crypto and the NFT space may be just at the time when this bubble is bursting. GameStop does have plenty of cash, over $1 billion due to astute cash raising during the meme stock phase. It also has low debt levels. so there is some value here, but investors are inflating the potential of new ventures.
GameStop Stock Forecast
It may already be time to sell based on intraday data on Thursday. A spike to $148 but a close significantly lower at $128 speaks to already slowing momentum. This is always one of our warning signs in meme stocks. Talk of sky-high borrowing costs pushed GME stock higher, but those costs are only applicable to retail, not to institutional players who are the real shorts. They will likely use the latest spike to add to short positions rather than reduce. They know the power of the retail army is waning, and the market has changed from 2021 and 2022.
Watch for tell-tale signs of a strong premarket and the first 30 minutes of trading before GME switches to red. If it does, then it is time to get out in our view. This is all about playing momentum and trying to time when that momentum has stalled. The 200-day moving average at $152 is an obvious resistance. And please stop with the buying of calls now! This move has caused volatility to spike. Higher volatility means higher option prices, so even if Gamestop does nothing call buyers are going to lose money on falling volatility. They are paying top of the market for volatility and likely top of the market for the underlying if you buy calls up here. Market makers will love them though.
GME daily stock chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 after US inflation data
EUR/USD stays in the lower half of its daily range but continues to trade above 1.0700 in the early American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual Core PCE Price Index declined to 4.9% in April as expected, making it difficult for the dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD trades above 1.2600 as dollar struggles to find demand
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.2600 and remains on track to end the week in positive territory. The greenback struggles to attract investors after the data from the US showed that PCE inflation softened in April.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, holds above $1,850
Gold has lost its traction in the second half of the day on Friday and declined toward the $1,850 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staged a modest rebound on the US PCE inflation data, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Terra’s LUNA 2.0 support expands with Binance and Kraken welcoming the airdrop, here’s how you need to prepare
Terra’s LUNA fork proposal has passed with 65.5% votes, Revival Plan 2 in action without algorithmic stablecoin UST. LUNA price could wipe out losses incurred by holders in the colossal crash of LUNC and UST.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!