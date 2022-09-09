- GME stock pops after earnings and Fed Chair Powell comments.
- Risk assets look set to rally as Bitcoin climbs.
- GameStop earnings were mixed, but the market should lead GME higher.
Gamestop (GME) stock rallied sharply after earnings despite those results being mixed. Revenue missed slightly, but earnings per share was ahead of forecasts. Revenue came in at $1.14 billion, about $130 million behind estimates, but EPS was $-0.35, ahead of consensus at $-0.41.
GameStop stock news
GameStop also announced a partnership with crypto firm FTX to increase its visibility in digital assets. GME has increasingly targeted this space through NFTs and other associated initiatives. A few positives and negatives came out of the earnings. Overall, revenue has slowed, down 4%, but costs fell 14%, meaning the EPS number was ahead of forecasts. GME has no debt and a decent cash balance of $900 million. Pretty healthy. but inventories rose to nearly $750 million. Usually rising inventory is a sign of slowing sales growth, and we have witnessed similarly increased inventory levels from many retailers in the last quarter.
Revenue is declining.
But so too are costs, meaning EPS was better than consensus. Good cost control will be essential in this environment.
GameStop has a lot of cash and no debt, but it is burning through that cash pile as we can see below. This is not a good look. It buys the company time, but it needs to turn around.
Source: Refinitiv
Overall, this offers a very mixed picture. If GameStop can continue to rein in its cost base, there may be light at the end of the tunnel. It just needs to find a way to navigate the transition from old-fashioned brick-and-mortar retail to a mix of online and digital expansion. The pile of cash has bought it some time but if it does not arrest the falling revenue stream it will eventually burn through it. We may be in for a long slow decline otherwise.
The overall situation is mixed fundamentally and means I would hold off any long-term investment until I see further evidence of revenue stabilization along with a slowdown in cash burn and even more cost control. This might be a step in the right direction though.
Gamestop stock forecast
Technically, we look to be setting up for a risk-on rally in the short term. Bitcoin is moving higher, and risk assets are also higher with ARKK up. Yields are lower despite Fed Chair Powell saying the Fed is in this inflation fight for the long haul. Hawkish comments, indeed, but the market is shrugging it off. This may again come down to positioning as CTAs have been aggressive in selling equities this past fortnight, and equity sentiment again has probably moved to overly bearish. This looks like another short-term rally is setting up, but the overall environment still looks long-term bearish in my view.
Technically, holding above $19.44 is solid and means $29 is the first target. GME was oversold on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), and we use an extremely oversold level of 25 rather than 30 to give stronger signals. Here it is playing out nicely so far. Breaking that and the 200-day moving average at $37 is next up. Holding above this week's low at $23.42 is our short-term pivot. If we break back below, then the short-term bullish rally is probably over and $19.44 becomes the key support.
GME stock daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0050 as DXY starts to erase its losses
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined to the 1.0050 area heading into the American session. Following the earlier decline, the US Dollar Index started to erase its losses, making it difficult for EUR/USD to push higher ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD declines toward 1.1550 on BoE announcement
GBP/USD reversed its direction following the earlier rally and declined toward 1.1550. The Bank of England announced on Friday that is has postponed next week's rate decision by a week, forcing investors to adopt a cautious stance.
Gold rises to more than one-week high amid heavy USD selling
Gold attracts fresh buying on the last day of the week and climbs to a nearly two-week high during the early part of the European session. The XAU/USD is currently placed just below the $1,730 level and is looking to build on its recent bounce from the lowest level since July 21 touched last week.
Cardano buy opportunity before the Vasil hard fork kicks in
Vasil hard fork is scheduled for September 22. Analysts evaluated Cardano’s potential to climb above all-time highs of $3.01 ahead of the massive event.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Forecast: Dollar soars, so earnings head for floor
Equities moved higher on Wednesday in apparent aloofness at what was happening in the rest of the market. Oil prices fell sharply, and the dollar gained again.