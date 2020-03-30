G20 Trade Ministers to hold an emergency video conference on Monday

Japan’s Nikkei Asian Review carries fresh headlines, citing that G20 Trade Ministers are likely to hold an emergency video conference later on Monday.

There are seen discussing cooperation on supply chains, as the global supply chain is thrown into a tailspin on the coronavirus outbreak induced lockdowns and state of emergency across the globe.

Market reaction

Despite the latest risk reset environment, investors remain wary amid mounting virus risks on the global economy. USD/JPY is off the lows, still trades weaker below 108.00 while the US dollar extends its recovery mode amid increased haven demand.