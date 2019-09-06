G20: Trade and geopolitical tensions have “intensified”

- Trade and geopolitical tensions have “intensified.
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Yi Gang.
Over the weekend, the Group of 20 finance leaders met and comments came through today that trade and geopolitical tensions have “intensified”, which are raising risks to improve global growth. However, there were no precise comments related specifically to U.S.-China trade conflict.
“Global growth appears to be stabilising and is generally projected to pick up moderately later this year and into 2020,” the G20 finance leaders said in a communique issued as the meetings in Fukuoka closed. “However, growth remains low and risks remain tilted to the downside. Most importantly, trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified. We will continue to address these risks and stand ready to take further action.”
Trump / Xi to meet at June 28-29 G20 summit in Osaka
During the meeting,' U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Yi Gang in the first meeting of high-level U.S. officials in a month. However, nothing is said to have corm from it although Mnuchin described the meeting as “constructive” and “a candid discussion on trade issues”, although we have not had any further details from it than that. The PBOC said in a statement that the two finance officials “exchanged views on global economic and financial situation, G20 issues, as well as topics of mutual interest”. Mnuchin said that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would meet at a June 28-29 G20 summit in Osaka, but the meeting has not been confirmed by China.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bulls looking for a test of 1.1440/60 region
The EUR/USD pair soared to 1.1347 last Friday, as a dismal US employment report fueled speculation of an upcoming rate cut in the US, pressuring further the greenback.
GBP/USD: Pound gains on dollar's weakness, political reality check coming
The Sterling benefited from broad dollar's weakness at the end of the week, extending its weekly run up to 1.2753, its highest in almost three weeks. The pair settled at around 1.2735.
USD/JPY: fears and yields leading the way lower
The USD/JPY pair finished the week marginally lower at around 108.20, confined throughout these last few days to a tight range. Nevertheless, it posted a lower low and a lower high for a third consecutive week.
Gold eases from 3-1/2 month tops, still well bid near $1340 level
Gold picked up the pace during the early North-American session and jumped to fresh 3-1/2 month tops, around the $1345 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing
Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.