FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

On Thursday, the launch of a new website design, which took months of preparation, delivers much more than a fresh look. The most evident changes – typography, colors, hierarchy – not only improve aesthetics, but also resolve problems related to structure, legibility and navigation. The aim is to improve the traders’ experience, prioritizing our top-notch editorial content based on the real-time analysis of financial markets.

But there’s more beyond the surface. FXStreet’s redesign vastly improves the website performance, featuring a more responsive and agile website and a mobile-first approach.

At FXStreet, we believe the old paradigm of an internet driven by sheer volume of content is fading. The rise of Artificial Intelligence makes it more crucial than ever for traders to find a trusted source they can rely on.

In this regard, FXStreet will remain committed to its mission: delivering reliable news and real-time market analysis, empowering traders to make informed decisions.

Not every section of FXStreet has been redesigned just yet – we’re rolling it out step by step to ensure the same level of quality across the board. More pages will follow in the coming months to reach the ultimate goal of a better experience for traders. Stay tuned! 

More from FXStreet Team
EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1710

EUR/USD drops to daily lows near 1.1710

EUR/USD now loses further ground, reaching daily lows near 1.1710 and adding to Wednesday’s small decline. The pair’s pullback comes on the back of a decent rebound in the Greenback as investors continue to assess the effects of the government shutdow as well as the political scenario.

GBP/USD comes under pressure, retests 1.3430

GBP/USD comes under pressure, retests 1.3430

GBP/USD halts its four-day positive streak on Thursday. slipping back to two-day lows near 1.3430 amid a modest bounce in the US Dollar. The British Pound finds support in the BoE’s cautious guidance, while the Greenback remains watchful of events surrounding the US government shutdown.

Gold turns negative around $3,840

Gold turns negative around $3,840

Gold now faces increasing selling pressure, abandoning the area of recent record highs near $3,900 per troy ounce and slipping back to the $3,840-$3,830 band on Thursday. The daily pullback in the precious metal comes largely in response to the marked bounce in the Greenback along with rising US yields across the curve, all amid US government shutdown concerns.

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

US government shutdown creates heightened uncertainty for investors. Data blackout could influence the Fed's policymaking process. The risk-averse market atmosphere is likely to continue to support safe-haven assets.

Ripple nears $3.00 as VivoPower raises $19 million to scale digital asset treasury

Ripple nears $3.00 as VivoPower raises $19 million to scale digital asset treasury

Ripple (XRP) rises in tandem with the larger cryptocurrency market on Thursday, as investors position themselves in anticipation of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) in October. 

