FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

On Thursday, the launch of a new website design, which took months of preparation, delivers much more than a fresh look. The most evident changes – typography, colors, hierarchy – not only improve aesthetics, but also resolve problems related to structure, legibility and navigation. The aim is to improve the traders’ experience, prioritizing our top-notch editorial content based on the real-time analysis of financial markets.

But there’s more beyond the surface. FXStreet’s redesign vastly improves the website performance, featuring a more responsive and agile website and a mobile-first approach.

At FXStreet, we believe the old paradigm of an internet driven by sheer volume of content is fading. The rise of Artificial Intelligence makes it more crucial than ever for traders to find a trusted source they can rely on.

In this regard, FXStreet will remain committed to its mission: delivering reliable news and real-time market analysis, empowering traders to make informed decisions.

Not every section of FXStreet has been redesigned just yet – we’re rolling it out step by step to ensure the same level of quality across the board. More pages will follow in the coming months to reach the ultimate goal of a better experience for traders. Stay tuned!