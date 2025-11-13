TRENDING:
FX Today: GDP figures in Euroland take centre stage; investors gear up for US data

Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) resumed its downtrend on Thursday, reaching fresh monthly lows as market participants assessed the deal that ended the longest US government shutdown in history. Meanwhile, bets on a Fed rate cut in December remained pretty divided.

Here’s what to watch on Friday, November 14:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) remained on the back foot despite a small uptick in US Treasury yields across the curve, challenging the 99.00 zone, or monthly lows. The Fed’s Logan and Bostic are due to speak in an otherwise empty docket.

EUR/USD rose for the third day in a row, reaching fresh two-week highs near 1.1660. The Balance of Trade results in the broader euro area and the second estimate of the Q3 GDP Growth Rate will wrap up the weekly domestic calendar.

GBP/USD reversed two daily drops in a row and surpassed the 1.3200 barrier amid further weakness in the Greenback. Next on tap across the Channel will be the Inflation Rate on November 19.

USD/JPY hit new 9-month highs just over the 155.00 hurdle before embarking on a daily correction to the vicinity of the 154.00 support. The Tertiary Industry Index will be the salient event on the Japanese calendar.

AUD/USD ended the day practically unchanged despite hitting two-week tops around 0.6580 earlier in the session. The RBA will publish its Minutes on November 18.

WTI prices regained some composure following Wednesday’s sharp decline, briefly surpassing the $59.00 mark amid investors’ assessment of sanctions on Russian oil and global oversupply concerns.

Gold gave away initial gains near the $4,250 mark per troy ounce, or three-week peaks, and returned to the $4,190 region ahead of the closing bell on Wall Street on Thursday. Silver prices flirted with tops past the $54.00 mark per ounce before returning to the sub-$53.00 zone, down markedly for the day.

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends the monthly recovery past 1.1600

EUR/USD extends the monthly recovery past 1.1600

EUR/USD advances for the third straight day on Thursday, hitting fresh tops around 1.1650, always on the back of the steady pullback in the US Dollar and rising optimism following the end of the 43-day US government shutdown. Moving forward, investors are expected to shift their attention to Friday’s release of flash Q3 GDP figures in the euro area.

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3200, USD bounces a tad

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3200, USD bounces a tad

GBP/USD faces some tepid selling interest and returns to the sub-1.3200 region on Thursday. In the meantime, Cable’s solid performance comes in response to the intense weakness hurting the Greenback amid a broad-based improvement in the risk-associated space.

Gold loses the grip, drops to $4,150

Gold loses the grip, drops to $4,150

Gold couldn’t hang on to its earlier push to three-week highs and has slipped back toward the $4,150 area per troy ounce late in Thursday’s NA session. The pullback comes even as the US Dollar stays on the back foot, but the uptick in US Treasury yields is clearly putting some pressure on the precious metal.

Aerodrome, Velodrome tokens plunge 20% following merger unveil

Aerodrome, Velodrome tokens plunge 20% following merger unveil

Aerodrome (AERO) and Velodrome (VELO) tokens both decline by 20% on Thursday following their parent organization Dromos Labs' announcement that it will merge both platforms through the launch of a new unified liquidity trading platform.

How soon is the BoJ likely to resume interest rate hikes?

How soon is the BoJ likely to resume interest rate hikes?

The Bank of Japan once again finds itself walking a tightrope between political pressure, economic data, and market expectations. With interest rates still anchored at 0.5%, speculation is growing over when Governor Ueda will pull the trigger on the next hike.

Ripple advances as whales step up accumulation amid renewed risk-on sentiment

Ripple advances as whales step up accumulation amid renewed risk-on sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is trading slightly below $2.50 at the time of writing on Thursday, after marking an intraday high at $2.52 buoyed by positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

