TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

FX Today: Focus should be on RBA Minutes, ADP Weekly and Fedspeak

FX Today: Focus should be on RBA Minutes, ADP Weekly and Fedspeak
Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) managed to regain fresh upside impulse on Monday, rebounding from recent multi-day lows as market participants continued to gauge upcoming US data releases and the likelihood of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Here’s what to watch on Tuesday, November 18:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) added to Friday’s marginal gains, advancing modestly and flirtign with three-day highs around the 99.50 region. The ADP Employment Change Weekly is due, seconded by Factory Orders, the NAHB Housing Market Index and the API’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories. In addition, the Fed’s Logan and Barr are due to speak.

EUR/USD retreated for the second day in a row at the beginning of the week, extending Friday’s correction to the 1.1590-1.1580 band. The speeches by the ECB’s Machado, Tuominen, Buch and Elderson will be on top of the euro agenda.

GBP/USD came under further downside pressure, revisiting the boundaries of the 1.3130 region amid the stronger Greenback. The speech by the BoE’s Dhingra will be the only event across the Channel.

USD/JPY resumed its uptrend on Monday, revisiting the 155.30 region for the first time since early February. Next on tap in Japan will be the Balance of Trade results followed by Machinery Orders on November 19.

AUD/USD set aside Friday’s uptick and confronted multi-day troughs near the key 0.6500 support. The RBA Minutes will take centre stage in Oz.

WTI rose for the third straight day, briefly surpassing the key $60.00 mark per barrel as traders assessed the resumption of exports at the Russian port of Novorossiysk on Sunday, all amid the steady threats of further Ukrainian attacks to Russian oil facilities and potential extra US sanctions on Russian oil.

Gold extended its pullback on Monday, sliding toward the $4,000 mark per troy ounce after reaching levels north of $4,200 last week. It’s the precious metal’s third straight daily decline, dragged lower by another round of US Dollar strength and mixed US Treasury yields. Silver, meanwhile, managed to claw back some ground after its sharp recent drop, briefly pushing back above the $51.00 level per ounce.

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces solid resistance near 1.1650

EUR/USD faces solid resistance near 1.1650

EUR/USD is losing ground for the second consecutive day in quite a disheartening start to the new trading week, always on the back of the resurgence of the buying interest in the US Dollar ahead of key US data releases and amid shrinking bets of Fed rate cuts.

GBP/USD remains slightly offered near 1.3160

GBP/USD remains slightly offered near 1.3160

GBP/USD is slipping again on Monday, extending Friday’s pullback and orbiting around 1.3160 as the Greenback stages a decent bounce. In the meantime, sentiment toward the Sterling remains cautious, with UK fiscal concerns still hanging over the market and keeping buyers on the defensive.

Gold in wait-and-see mode near $4,000

Gold in wait-and-see mode near $4,000

Gold accelerates its losses at the beginning of the week, trading dangerously close to the $4,000 yardstick per troy ounce. Recent comments from key FOMC officials showed little enthusiasm for additional rate cuts, leading traders to pare back expectations for another Fed move, and leaving the yellow metal without a clear catalyst for now.

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH hints at recovery with 6% gain, while derivatives remain weak

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH hints at recovery with 6% gain, while derivatives remain weak

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is showing signs of recovery on Monday after recouping losses from Sunday's sharp plunge to the $470 region. The Bitcoin fork has proven an outlier over the past 24 hours, up 6%, while top altcoins Ethereum (ETH), BNB, and Solana (SOL) struggle to post gains.

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

At the start of a new week, the market mood has calmed. US stock futures are pointing to small gains later on Monday, after a sharp sell off on Friday, European stock index futures are mostly flat at the start of the week.

Chainlink bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution

Chainlink bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution

Chainlink trades above $14.00 on Monday, as the cryptocurrency market generally recovers from last week’s volatility. LINK faces declining retail interest amid a weak derivatives market characterised by suppressed Open Interest.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers