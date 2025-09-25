FX option expiries for Sept 25 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1600 2.1b
- 1.1650 1b
- 1.1670 1.2b
- 1.1700 1.4b
- 1.1745 1b
- 1.1750 1.1b
- 1.1800 3.4b
- 1.1850 2.1b
- 1.1865 1.1b
- 1.1930 1b
- 1.2000 1.3b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 145.40 920m
- 148.00 1.2b
- 150.00 923m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6730 660m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3600 663m
- 1.3795 1.2b
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8750 1.5b
- 0.8765 1b
