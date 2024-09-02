FX option expiries for Sept 2 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0900 672m
- 1.1100 618m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2800 688m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 464m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3410 540m
- 1.3900 1.4b
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6115 785m
