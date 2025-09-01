FX option expiries for Sept 1 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1650 705m
- 1.1725 1b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 147.55 584m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3500 896m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3750 580m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6445 555m
