FX option expiries for Oct 9 NY cut
FX option expiries for Oct 9 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1600 1.1b
- 1.1615 2.1b
- 1.1680 847m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3450 570m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 149.00 851m
- 150.00 937m
- 150.15 1.1b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6575 576m
