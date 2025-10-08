FX option expiries for Oct 8 NY cut
FX option expiries for Oct 8 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1650 2b
- 1.1700 1.8b
- 1.1800 2.4b
- 1.1850 959m
- 1.1900 898m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 147.00 1.7b
- 149.00 980m
- 151.00 864m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.7975 650m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3975 562m
- 1.4000 690m
