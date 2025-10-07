FX option expiries for Oct 7 NY cut
FX option expiries for Oct 7 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1500 2.3b
- 1.1650 2.6b
- 1.1750 1.8b
- 1.1820 2.5b
- 1.1900 1.5b
- 1.1950 1b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 146.50 930m
- 149.75 946m
- 151.00 827m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8000 600m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 653m
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.