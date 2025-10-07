TRENDING:
FX option expiries for Oct 7 NY cut

FX option expiries for Oct 7 NY cut
Dhwani MehtaDhwani MehtaFXStreet

FX option expiries for Oct 7 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.

EUR/USD: EUR amounts

  • 1.1500 2.3b
  • 1.1650 2.6b
  • 1.1750 1.8b
  • 1.1820 2.5b
  • 1.1900 1.5b
  • 1.1950 1b

USD/JPY: USD amounts                                 

  • 146.50 930m
  • 149.75 946m
  • 151.00 827m

USD/CHF: USD amounts     

  • 0.8000 600m

AUD/USD: AUD amounts

  • 0.6500 653m

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

