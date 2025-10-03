FX option expiries for Oct 3 NY cut
FX option expiries for Oct 3 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1500 1.4b
- 1.1700 2.3b
- 1.1800 1.7b
- 1.1850 1.5b
- 1.1855 1.2b
- 1.1875 1.4b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 145.00 985m
- 146.00 1.3b
- 147.00 1.4b
- 148.00 1.4b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6540 778m
- 0.6550 746m
- 0.6600 2.1b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3860 837m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8800 976m
