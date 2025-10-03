TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

FX option expiries for Oct 3 NY cut

FX option expiries for Oct 3 NY cut
Dhwani MehtaDhwani MehtaFXStreet

FX option expiries for Oct 3 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.

EUR/USD: EUR amounts

  • 1.1500 1.4b
  • 1.1700 2.3b
  • 1.1800 1.7b
  • 1.1850 1.5b
  • 1.1855 1.2b
  • 1.1875 1.4b

USD/JPY: USD amounts                                 

  • 145.00 985m
  • 146.00 1.3b
  • 147.00 1.4b
  • 148.00 1.4b

AUD/USD: AUD amounts

  • 0.6540 778m
  • 0.6550 746m
  • 0.6600 2.1b

USD/CAD: USD amounts       

  • 1.3860 837m

EUR/GBP: EUR amounts        

  • 0.8800 976m

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

More from Dhwani Mehta
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD ranges above 1.1700 ahead of Lagarde's speech

EUR/USD ranges above 1.1700 ahead of Lagarde's speech

EUR/USD remains confined in a tight band above 1.1700 in the European trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar consolidates weekly losses amid shutdown-led data blackout and Fed rate-cut hopes, while the Euro awaits ECB-speak and EU PPI inflation data for fresh directives. 

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3400, awaits ISM PMI, Fedspeak

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3400, awaits ISM PMI, Fedspeak

GBP/USD holds ground above 1.3400 in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar struggles amid a slowdown in the US job market and an extended government shutdown. The US NFP report and, hence, all eyes will be on the ISM and final S&P Global Services PMIs and Fedspeak.  

Gold reverses modest Asian session dip; flat lines above $3,850 amid mixed cues

Gold reverses modest Asian session dip; flat lines above $3,850 amid mixed cues

Gold recovers slightly from the Asian session low and currently trades above the $3,850 level. The global risk sentiment seems unfazed by a partial US government shutdown for the third straight day. This is evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets and acts as a headwind for the safe-haven precious metal.

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

US government shutdown creates heightened uncertainty for investors. Data blackout could influence the Fed's policymaking process. The risk-averse market atmosphere is likely to continue to support safe-haven assets.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

ETHFI, CAKE, SPX – DeFi tokens lead the rally

ETHFI, CAKE, SPX – DeFi tokens lead the rally

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens, such as Ether.fi (ETHFI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are leading the broader cryptocurrency market rally at the time of writing on Friday, with the meme coin SPX6900 (SPX) following suit. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers