FX option expiries for Oct 29 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0800 3.7b
- 1.0820 713m
- 1.0860 666m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3000 1b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 151.00 924m
- 151.15 1.3b
- 153.00 655m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6470 676m
- 0.6750 582m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3810 818m
- 1.3815 610m
- 1.3870 522m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6070 580m
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays sidelined near 1.0800 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is trading sidelined near 1.0800 in the European morning on Tuesday. A pause in the US Dollar correction amid sluggish Treasury bond yields and a cautious market mood undermine the pair ahead of top-tier US economic data releases.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3000 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is on the defensive below 1.3000 early Tuesday, vulnerable to further downside. Bets for smaller Fed rate cuts revive the US Dollar demand and exert pressure on the pair, as traders turn cautious ahead of key US jobs data and corporate earnings results.
Gold price sticks to intraday gains, remains below record high amid modest USD strength
Gold price catches fresh bids on Tuesday amid Middle East tensions and US election jitters. Bets for smaller Fed rate cuts remain supportive of elevated US bond yields and the USD. A positive risk tone might further contribute to capping the XAU/USD ahead of US data.
Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: Technical and on-chain metrics suggest a rally ahead
Bitcoin Cash continues to trade in green on Tuesday and is approaching its descending trendline; a successful close would suggest a bullish move ahead. On-chain data further supports the bullish thesis, as BCH’s long-to-short ratio is above one, and its funding rate is positive.
November flashlight for the FOMC blackout – Period dialing back the pace of easing
The FOMC started its nascent easing cycle with a bang, opting to reduce the fed funds target range by 50 bps to 4.75%-5.00% at its last meeting on September 18. But further policy easing seems set to proceed at a slower pace.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.