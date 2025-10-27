TRENDING:
FX option expiries for Oct 27 NY cut

Dhwani Mehta

FX option expiries for Oct 27 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.

EUR/USD: EUR amounts

  • 1.1535 1.1b
  • 1.1620 830m
  • 1.1705 1.1b

USD/CHF: USD amounts     

  • 0.8075 908m

AUD/USD: AUD amounts

  • 0.6490 2.5b

USD/CAD: USD amounts

  • 1.4100 1b

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

