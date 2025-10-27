FX option expiries for Oct 27 NY cut
FX option expiries for Oct 27 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1535 1.1b
- 1.1620 830m
- 1.1705 1.1b
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8075 908m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6490 2.5b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4100 1b
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.