TRENDING:
US CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

FX option expiries for Oct 24 NY cut

FX option expiries for Oct 24 NY cut
Dhwani MehtaDhwani MehtaFXStreet

FX option expiries for Oct 24 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.

EUR/USD: EUR amounts

  • 1.1500 735m
  • 1.1650 698m
  • 1.1700 782m
  • 1.1800 919m

USD/JPY: USD amounts                                 

  • 150.00 2.5b
  • 151.20 965m

AUD/USD: AUD amounts

  • 0.6350 1b
  • 0.6450 1.9b

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

More from Dhwani Mehta
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD keeps the red near 1.1600 ahead of German/ Eurozone PMI data

EUR/USD keeps the red near 1.1600 ahead of German/ Eurozone PMI data

EUR/USD is on the back foot near 1.1600 in early Europe on Friday. The pair struggles due to the US Dollar upswing as traders continue to cash in on their USD short positions ahead of the critical US CPI data. In the meantime, the German and Eurozone preliminary PMI data will entertain traders. 

GBP/USD gains traction above 1.3300 after UK Retail Sales data

GBP/USD gains traction above 1.3300 after UK Retail Sales data

GBP/USD is gaining positive traction in the European session on Friday. The UK Retail Sales unexpectedly rose 0.5% over the month in September, against a 0.2% drop expected. The upbeat data lifts the sentiment around the Pound Sterling. The focus now shifts toward the UK PMI and US CPI data. 

Gold struggles around $4,100, eyes US-China trade talks, US CPI

Gold struggles around $4,100, eyes US-China trade talks, US CPI

Gold hangs near $4,100 early Friday, stalling the previous rebound to near $4,160. US Dollar rises with US Treasury yields as geopolitical tensions propel Oil prices. Technically, Gold appears at a critical juncture and awaits US CPI data for fresh trading impetus.

Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink stalls above $17 at press time on Friday after a 2% recovery on Thursday, driven by the buyback of 63,481 LINK tokens. Technically, Chainlink stands at a crossroads, while muted retail interest tilts it bearish. 

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Chainlink Price Forecast: Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink Price Forecast: Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink (LINK) stalls above $17 at press time on Friday after a 2% recovery on Thursday, driven by the buyback of 63,481 LINK tokens. Technically, Chainlink stands at a crossroads, while muted retail interest tilts it bearish. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers