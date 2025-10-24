FX option expiries for Oct 24 NY cut
FX option expiries for Oct 24 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1500 735m
- 1.1650 698m
- 1.1700 782m
- 1.1800 919m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 150.00 2.5b
- 151.20 965m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6350 1b
- 0.6450 1.9b
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
