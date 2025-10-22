TRENDING:
FX option expiries for Oct 22 NY cut

FX option expiries for Oct 22 NY cut
Dhwani MehtaDhwani MehtaFXStreet

FX option expiries for Oct 22 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.

EUR/USD: EUR amounts

  • 1.1600 845m
  • 1.1650 939m
  • 1.1660 632m

USD/JPY: USD amounts                                 

  • 150.00 887m
  • 152.00 910m

AUD/USD: AUD amounts

  • 0.6675 802m

USD/CAD: USD amounts

  • 1.3800 2.6b
  • 1.4085 679m
  • 1.4200 1.8b

NZD/USD: NZD amounts

  • 0.5700 1.1b

EUR/GBP: EUR amounts        

  • 0.8740 796m

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

