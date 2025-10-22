FX option expiries for Oct 22 NY cut
FX option expiries for Oct 22 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1600 845m
- 1.1650 939m
- 1.1660 632m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 150.00 887m
- 152.00 910m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6675 802m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3800 2.6b
- 1.4085 679m
- 1.4200 1.8b
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5700 1.1b
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8740 796m
