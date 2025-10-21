TRENDING:
FX option expiries for Oct 21 NY cut

Dhwani Mehta

FX option expiries for Oct 21 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.

EUR/USD: EUR amounts

  • 1.1600 1.2b
  • 1.1700 1.3b
  • 1.1800 1.4b

GBP/USD: GBP amounts

  • 1.3270 1.2b
  • 1.3300 800m
  • 1.3650 2b

USD/JPY: USD amounts                                 

  • 152.00 1.3b

AUD/USD: AUD amounts

  • 0.6390 796m
  • 0.6500 680m

NZD/USD: NZD amounts

  • 0.5965 719m

EUR/GBP: EUR amounts        

  • 0.8690 509m

Dhwani Mehta

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

