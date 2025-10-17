FX option expiries for Oct 17 NY cut
FX option expiries for Oct 17 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1515 1.5b
- 1.1670 1.1b
- 1.1700 1.3b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3250 784m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 150.00 722m
- 150.46 1.6b
- 152.00 1.3b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6540 529m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4000 887m
- 1.4035 587m
