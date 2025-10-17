TRENDING:
FX option expiries for Oct 17 NY cut

FX option expiries for Oct 17 NY cut
Dhwani MehtaDhwani MehtaFXStreet

FX option expiries for Oct 17 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.

EUR/USD: EUR amounts

  • 1.1515 1.5b
  • 1.1670 1.1b
  • 1.1700 1.3b

GBP/USD: GBP amounts

  • 1.3250 784m

USD/JPY: USD amounts                                 

  • 150.00 722m
  • 150.46 1.6b
  • 152.00 1.3b

AUD/USD: AUD amounts

  • 0.6540 529m

USD/CAD: USD amounts

  • 1.4000 887m
  • 1.4035 587m

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

More from Dhwani Mehta
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays firm above 1.1700 amid USD weakness

EUR/USD stays firm above 1.1700 amid USD weakness

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1700 in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair appreciates as the Euro receives support from the French government's survival of a no-confidence vote. Meanwhile, persistent US Dollar weakness also aids the pair's upside ahead of central bank talks. 

GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.3450 despite risk-off mood

GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.3450 despite risk-off mood

GBP/USD clings to mild gains near 1.3450 in the European session on Friday, underpinned by a broadly weaker US Dollar. However, the upside appears capped by a risk-off market profile amid renewed geopolitical and US-China trade war concerns. Focus remains on BoE and Fed speakers. 

Gold sticks to bullish tone near all-time peak amid flight to safety, Fed rate cut bets

Gold sticks to bullish tone near all-time peak amid flight to safety, Fed rate cut bets

Gold sticks to its bullish bias near the all-time peak through the early European session on Friday and remains on track to register strong gains for the ninth straight week. The global sentiment takes a hit in the wake of concerns about economic risks stemming from renewed US-China trade tensions, persistent geopolitical uncertainties, and a prolonged US government shutdown.

Ripple Labs plans to raise $1 billion to accumulate XRP

Ripple Labs plans to raise $1 billion to accumulate XRP

Ripple Labs Inc. is reportedly seeking to raise at least $1 billion through a special purpose acquisition company to expand its XRP holdings and strengthen its digital-asset treasury. The initiative comes at a time when broader crypto market sentiment remains cautious, following a recent wave of liquidations and heightened volatility.

Oil’s new triangle: How Russia, India and America redraw the energy map

Oil’s new triangle: How Russia, India and America redraw the energy map

Oil has always been more than a commodity; it is a measure of power, leverage, and survival. In 2025, the global map of energy flows is being redrawn by three actors whose interests rarely align: Russia, India, and the United States.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds stable amid market volatility

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds stable amid market volatility

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.20 at press time on Friday, with a largely muted price movement in comparison to the broader market volatility. Amid the struggles to hold the gains made on the previous weekend, net outflows from the Pi Network’s Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) reserves signal buying dominance.

