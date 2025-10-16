FX option expiries for Oct 16 NY cut
FX option expiries for Oct 16 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1500 1.2b
- 1.1580 1.7b
- 1.1600 3.8b
- 1.1650 1.3b
- 1.1700 1.5b
- 1.1850 2b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 150.50 1.2b
- 152.00 825m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3975 966m
