FX option expiries for Oct 16 NY cut

Dhwani Mehta

FX option expiries for Oct 16 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.

EUR/USD: EUR amounts

  • 1.1500 1.2b
  • 1.1580 1.7b
  • 1.1600 3.8b
  • 1.1650 1.3b
  • 1.1700 1.5b
  • 1.1850 2b

USD/JPY: USD amounts                                 

  • 150.50 1.2b
  • 152.00 825m

USD/CAD: USD amounts

  • 1.3975 966m

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD sticks to positive bias above 1.1650, eyes central bank talks

EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.1650 in the European session on Thursday. The pair stalls its upside as the US Dollar recovers ground, despite dovish Federal Reserve bets and ongoing United States-China trade tensions. Traders look to ECB and Fed speakers for fresh directives. 

GBP/USD holds the rebound above 1.3400 after UK data

GBP/USD is holding its rebound above 1.3400 in European trading on Thursday. The UK GDP expanded 0.1% in August as expected, while Manufacturing Production exceeded expectations in the same month, lending some support to the Pound Sterling amid a steady recovery in the US Dollar.

Gold corrects from all-time peak, downside potential seems limited

Gold extends its record-setting run on Thursday amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Fresh US-China trade tensions and geopolitical risks underpin the safe-haven precious metal. Fed rate cut bets and US government closure weigh on the USD, offering additional support.

Dogecoin: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead. On the technical side, DOGE could recover toward $0.23 mark, provided the weekly support level remains intact.

The great fiscal fire drill: Gold’s relentless march through the debasement decade

Every few years, the market rediscovers an ancient truth: gold doesn’t glitter—it endures. It doesn’t promise yield or innovation or anything remotely “new economy.” It simply refuses to die. And in 2025, as traders stare into the fiscal bonfire of the modern world, that stubborn endurance is starting to look less like nostalgia and more like a survival trait.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead.

