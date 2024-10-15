FX option expiries for Oct 15 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0850 825m
- 1.1000 3.3b
- 1.1025 654m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3000 492m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 149.00 568m
- 149.90 536m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8390 920m
- 0.8650 452m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6675 2.7b
- 0.6730 787m
- 0.6775 2b
- 0.6800 1.9b
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3610 1.2b
- 1.3705 433m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5920 540m
- 0.6100 722m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8400 590m
