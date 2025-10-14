FX option expiries for Oct 14 NY cut
FX option expiries for Oct 14 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1500 1.6b
- 1.1600 1.2b
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 150.00 735m
- 151.50 747m
- 152.00 1.6b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 1.3b
- 0.6600 1.1b
- 0.6650 956m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5895 571m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8505 667m
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.