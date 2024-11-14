FX option expiries for Nov 14 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0550 1.1b
- 1.0600 1.4b
- 1.0650 2.5b
- 1.0750 1.7b
- 1.0850 1.3b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2665 438m
- 1.3080 576m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 154.50 884m
- 155.00 593m
- 156.50 596m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8660 600m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 479m
- 0.6600 444m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4000 825m
