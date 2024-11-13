FX option expiries for Nov 13 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0580 745m
- 1.0600 2.1b
- 1.0625 889m
- 1.0650 1.4b
- 1.0700 1.3b
- 1.0750 959m
- 1.0775 525m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 152.00 708m
- 153.00 875m
- 155.00 926m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8650 841m
- 0.8700 424m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8305 830m
