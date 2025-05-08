FX option expiries for May 8 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1200 4.2b
- 1.1225 1.1b
- 1.1250 2.4b
- 1.1300 1.5b
- 1.1390 2b
- 1.1400 4.2b
- 1.1420 1.7b
- 1.1500 1.2b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3400 725m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 142.00 1.3b
- 143.00 1.7b
- 144.50 1b
- 145.00 1.7b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6400 632m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3635 646m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6015 419m
- 0.6025 616m
