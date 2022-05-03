FX option expiries for May 3 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 127.00 860m
- 127.25 330m
- 129.75 640m
- 130.50 373m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9550 380m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2680 409m
- 1.2900 585m
